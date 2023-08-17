GRAPHIC GOES HERE

Does it feel like every dime you’ve got goes to those bills? You can’t even THINK about going to concerts! It’s okay though, the next show is on us with 97X Next Big Cash!

Plan that dream festival trip or, yeah belame and send a check to your landlord with $1,000 in 97X Next Big Cash!

Starting Monday, August 28th listen every weekday at 8am, 10am, NOON, 2pm and 5pm for your shot at $1,000! Just listen for the keyword, and be ready to enter it on the free 97X app! It’s $1,000 five times every weekday with 97X Next Big Cash!

Sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, Accident Attorneys. 1 (800) 747-FREE, 1 (800) 747–3733

*Excluding September 4, 2023 (Labor Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

