97X Break The Stigma Hour featuring Jacoby Shaddix!

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and 97X continues to help use music as a tool to start those important conversations about mental health as much as we can. Join us Friday May 31st at 4pm, for an hour of music dedicated to taking a moment to Break The Stigma. This hour will feature Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, who have been incredible supporters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention through their song ‘Leave a light on’. Jacoby was honored this year with AFSP’s Public Education Lifesaver Aware for all the awareness he has helped bring to these issues. Remember, if you or someone you know is struggling, please call 988, and find more resources at afsp.org.

