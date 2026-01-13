Michelob Ultra presents the biggest Gaspy Party of the year! It’s the seventh annual Kegs & Eggs at MacDinton’s Soho, Saturday, January 31st! Join us for FREE breakfast and no cover until 11am, plus you’re first Michelob Ultra is on the house until 1pm. A live DJ will keep the party going and you’ll have your last chance to win your way into the Michelob Ultra Treasure cove. The absolute best location to watch the parade!

The 7th Annual Kegs & Eggs Pre-Game Invasion at MacDinton’s Soho presented by Michelob Ultra.

MacDintons Soho - 405 South Howard Ave., Tampa

©2026 Cox Media Group