7th Annual Bolts Brew Fest | Amalie Arena | August 9th

Rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s biggest beer events, with a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from - Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they will be hosting the seventh-annual Bolts Brew Fest. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more.

New this year, there will be an Artist Area on Ford Thunder Alley! Guests can explore this outdoor gallery showcasing local talent. Visit with local artistic talents, view art prior to coming in the building and celebrate creativity inside and outside Amalie Arena.

General Admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m. for beer sampling and other fun perks including games, photo opportunities, music and more.

General Admission Plus tickets include early entry starting at 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.

Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow them access into the event two hours prior to General Admission. VIP includes, beer sampling, early entry from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to AMALIE Arena’s Ashley VIP Lounge featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game* (*limited quantities are available and only while supplies last).

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets as early as possible. The following ticket structure will be in effect:

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group