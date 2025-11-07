Tampa’s most beloved holiday tradition is back! Join us for the 45th annual Santa Fest and Tree Lighting on December 6th at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Bring the family for a magical day filled with festive fun and unforgettable memories. The celebration kicks off with the Santa Fest Parade at 1:00 PM, featuring floats, marching bands, and, of course, Santa Claus himself!

After the parade, enjoy live entertainment, seasonal crafts, and delicious food, and take a photo with Santa. As the sun sets, gather around for the spectacular Tree Lighting Ceremony, illuminating downtown Tampa with holiday cheer. Plus, don’t miss a special screening of a holiday movie under the stars.

Admission is free, so mark your calendars and bring the whole family to experience the magic of the season at Tampa’s Santa Fest and Tree Lighting on December 6th

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Click here for more info!

