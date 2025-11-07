2026 Tampa Annual MLK Jr. Gala and 36th Annual City of Tampa Parade

The Martin Luther King Parade Foundation, Inc., with sponsors Florida Blue, Suncoast Credit Union, ATT, Cox Media (101.5 The Vibe) and others, is preparing to celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., through a series of events open to the community. Festivities include a black-tie gala on Thursday, January 8, 2026, and the 36th annual City of Tampa MLK Jr. Parade on Monday, January 19, 2026. The Foundation will announce more related activities during an upcoming news conference.

“We strive every day to make Tampa a place where opportunity, dignity and respect belong to everyone,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who is scheduled to attend the events. “Honoring Dr. King’s legacy through our city’s annual MLK parade and gala reminds us that progress can only continue through our shared commitment to lift one another up.”

The 2026 theme is Courage is Contagious, a nod to the bold steps Dr. King and others took to ensure civil rights for all people.

“We are giving honor to those who have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity, challenged the status quo, and inspired others to create a better world,” said Howard Harris, the MLK, Jr. Foundation vice president. “The Civil Rights Movement was built on the foundation of courage.”

Tampa community heroes who emulate that courage will be honored on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the black-tie gala in The Gathering Room at Armature Works (1910 N. Ola, Tampa, FL 33602). A cocktail reception begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and presentations at 7:00 p.m. During the evening, the Foundation will recognize four outstanding community champions for their ongoing courageous work that inspires those around them to embrace and make positive change.

Community Heroes are: The Honorable Congresswoman Kathy Castor, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 14th District of Florida; Pastor Alan Harris, the lead servant of the historic 160-year-old Beulah Baptist Institutional Church; Tonya Lewis, the founder and president of Children With A Vision, Inc.; and Robin Lockett, the regional director of Florida Rising Tampa Bay. Students from Hillsborough County high schools will receive higher education scholarships during the gala. The Foundation encourages students to apply at https://mlkjrparade.com/scholarship-application/.

Award-winning jazz artist Nathan Mitchell will headline the black-tie gala. A Grammy-nominated, 3x NAACP Image Award-nominated, and BILLBOARD charting artist with 10 top 30 BILLBOARD hits, including three #1 BILLBOARD songs, Mitchell has become one of the most respected “musical storytellers” in the contemporary jazz industry. This award-nominated and -winning artist is known best for his electric showmanship, unique talents, and enthusiastic energy.

Gala emcees are Emmy Award-winning journalists Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey of Tampa Bay 28 (ABC). Gala individual tickets are $150, and sponsorships, with tables of 10 for dinner and parade entry, start at $2,000.

Then, on Monday, January 19, 2026, the Foundation will commemorate Dr. King’s birthday with one of Tampa’s most anticipated annual celebrations, the 36th annual City of Tampa MLK Parade. Leading the event will be Parade Grand Marshal Jerome Ryans, the president of the multi-award-winning Tampa Housing Authority. In 2026, the Foundation welcomes back parade headliners Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats and the Edward Waters Marching Band! More than 100 high school marching bands, floats, motorcycles, horses, dance groups, and cars will join these dynamic bands. The caravan will wind through the streets of East Tampa, tossing colorful beads and candy to the 30,000+ children and families along the two-mile path. The parade lines up at Cuscaden Park (2900 N. 15th Street, Tampa) and takes off at Noon. It ends at Middleton High School (4801 North 22nd Street, Tampa). Parade entry fees start at $300.

Both events are great opportunities for businesses, community organizations, elected officials, vendors, and entertainers to gain exposure among the thousands of gala and parade attendees. For information about the parade, gala, scholarships, and volunteer opportunities , visit www.mlkjrparade.com or call 813-302-9495. For more information about sponsorships and souvenir journal ads, please get in touch with the project director at tampamlkjrparade@gmail.com or call 813-298-9679.

