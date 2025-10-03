Turkey Gobble 2025

Run. Give. Gobble.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA invites you to partner with us for our annual Thanksgiving Day race and fundraising celebration — the beloved Turkey Gobble Run, taking place on Thursday, November 27, 2025!

Whether you’re racing to beat your personal best or strolling with loved ones before your Thanksgiving feast, every step supports the Y’s mission to strengthen community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Turkey Gobble Race Supports Tampa Y Healthy Living Programs

The Y is proud to say 100 percent of the proceeds raised from Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble will support our healthy living programs, including fully funding our Thrivers Club pediatric cancer survivor wellness program. The free 12-week program offers children affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person while providing the whole family a Y membership to stay active, have fun and spend time together beyond treatment.

