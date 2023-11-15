Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Tampa

The Dr Martin Luther King Parade Foundation was formed in the year 2014 for the expressed purposes of expanding, improving and strengthening efforts to make the City of Tampa’s Martin Luther King Day Parade an event the city could be proud of year after year. Founder and President Robert Scott Jr., started his involvement with planning and implementing the city’s annual parade as a key member of the City of Tampa Hillsborough County Employees MLK Memorial Scholarship Fund organization. Mr. Scott, in his role as a parade committee member, local businessman, and city employee made it his mission to learn all he could from experienced parade committee members and prominent members of the community he calls home. Upon his retirement from the city, and with the encouragement of former parade committee members, Mr. Scott took over the coordination of all parade activities and started the Parade Foundation to provide a permanent infrastructure for planning and funding the parade, while building an organization that would be capable of putting on an outstanding event on a consistent basis.

Honoring the roots of the organization and the ideals of Dr King himself, each year the Parade Foundation sets aside some portion of the proceeds from fees and donations to provide scholarships to a diverse set of deserving high school students. Support for education is a mission intricately tied to the mission of the Parade Foundation and we plan to continue championing this cause, while honoring the legacy of one of our greatest American heroes.

Finally, the City of Tampa Martin Luther King parade winds through the heart of vibrant and ethnically diverse communities and we are most proud of sponsoring an event that demonstrates the spirit, strength and beauty of Tampa from the parade patrons to the bands, floats, businesses and community groups represented among the parade entries. Thanks for visiting our website and we look forward to seeing you on Martin Luther King Day!! Stay up to date on Parade info https://mlkjrparade.com/

