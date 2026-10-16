Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin’s 62nd Annual Art Harvest!

Art Harvest is the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin’s annual outdoor juried arts festival that brings together talented artists, unique vendors, and the community for a vibrant, family-friendly experience. Guests can explore a curated marketplace of fine art and handcrafted goods, enjoy local flavors, and connect with the creativity that makes our community thrive.

More than just a festival, Art Harvest fuels our mission. Proceeds support our work advancing women’s leadership and driving meaningful community impact.

Planning to join us? Admission to Art Harvest is free, and registration is not required to attend. If you’re planning to enjoy this special weekend of art in Dunedin, we’d love to know you’re coming!

Click here to let us know you’re coming.

Make the most of your Art Harvest experience

Get ready for a weekend of art, entertainment, shopping, and community. From parking and schedules to featured artists and VIP experiences, everything you need to plan your perfect day is right here.

Before You Go

Admission

Admission is free, but donations are welcome and help support the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin’s community initiatives.

Looking to elevate your experience? Upgrade your weekend with our Syd Entel VIP Experience.

Parking

Parking is $5 per day.

Handicap parking is available at the Dunedin Community Center.

Shopping and payment information

Most artists and vendors accept credit cards. There is an ATM available on the festival grounds if cash is needed.

Pets

Pets are permitted at Art Harvest.

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