Clearwater Greek Festival

The Clearwater GreekFest is one of Pinellas County’s oldest cultural celebrations. Established more than 55 years ago, the festival strives to bring its heritage, its Orthodoxy, and of course, its wonderful food to individuals from throughout Tampa Bay. It is one of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s biggest public fundraisers.

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy strolling through the Grand Hall, indulging in inventive spirits at the Opa! Party Tent, and watching professional sports games in The Grecian Gardens, an outdoor oasis on the opposite side of the cathedral from the Kid’s Zone. Church tours are offered throughout the day, providing an opportunity to explore the beautiful Byzantine architecture and learn about the rich history of the Greek Orthodox faith.

Whether it’s freshly prepared Mediterranean->

