Zendaya joins the voice cast of 'Shrek 5'

Somebody once told me Zendaya is joining the cast of Shrek 5.

Universal Pictures made the cast announcement in a video shared to its YouTube channel and Instagram on Thursday.

"Far, Far Away’s finest are coming," the Instagram caption read.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will return to their beloved animated characters of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in the film, while Zendaya joins the cast as Shrek's teenage daughter.

The official Shrek Instagram account also shared a screenshot of a post Zendaya made on the social platform X in August 2017. "I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood," Zendaya wrote at the time.

"This aged well," the official Shrek account captioned its post.

In the cast announcement video, Shrek and Donkey look into their magic mirror.

"Hey magic mirror, who's the fairest of them all?" Donkey asks, to which the mirror replies, "Why, Shrek of course!"

The mirror then shows off a photo of Shrek wearing purple sunglasses, a video of the ogre dancing in a skin-tight black jumpsuit and a shirtless pic of Shrek showing off a toned physique.

Shrek's daughter reacts with disgust. "Ew, Dad, bleh," she says, while Shrek's wife, Fiona, has the opposite reaction.

"Who's making this stuff?" Shrek asks, as Pinocchio appears in the frame. "Not me!" Pinocchio says, before his nose grows double the size.

The fifth Shrek film arrives in movie theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

