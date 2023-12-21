Zack Snyder on crafting the intricate universe in 'Rebel Moon'

Netflix

By Mary Pat Thompson and Jason Nathanson

Are you ready to travel to Rebel Moon?

Zack Snyder's latest directorial effort is the sprawling space epic Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, which streams Thursday on Netflix. Snyder told ABC Audio that the film is a cathartic redemption story.

“It's about finding home, and about finding a family and finding that thing in your life that is worth fighting for, worth dying for,” Snyder said.

The film’s universe was intricately crafted. Snyder says he and his team spent the last five years building out mythology and languages, trying to always find the answer to specific questions that came up along the way.

Such questions included: “What does Motherworld's historical map look like? What are their origin stories? Where did they come from? What are their genesis myths? What are their religious, competing religious beliefs that all got kind of distilled down to a single kind of singular way of thinking?” Snyder said.

In fact, Snyder’s been crafting this universe so intricately, he says it’s reminiscent of a guy in a basement with a corkboard full of pictures connected with strings.

“I have a version of it,” Snyder said. “We have a giant dry erase that has, like, all the different planets and their stories and the timeline. And there's a few of those around the different offices.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire becomes available for streaming Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!