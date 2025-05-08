'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Y: Marshals' coming to CBS

Paramount Network
By Mary Pat Thompson

The Yellowstone universe is expanding.

CBS has ordered a new spinoff series of the hit Taylor Sheridan-helmed franchise with the working title of Y: Marshals. The Y, of course, stands for Yellowstone, as this spinoff will serve as a direct offshoot of the original series.

Luke Grimes will star in the show as Kayce Dutton, reprising the role he played on Yellowstone. In the spinoff, Kayce joins an "elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana," according to its official logline. With the Yellowstone Ranch in his rear view, Kayce "and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence."

It will premiere in spring 2026 and then air on Sundays as one of the seven new shows CBS is planning to roll out.

Sheridan and Grimes will executive produce alongside Spencer Hudnut, who will also serve as showrunner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

