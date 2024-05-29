Would you go on a 'laundromat date'?

Sitting at the laundromat can be BORING. That’s for sure. But what if we took that time to do something productive? Like...date?

There is a new trend with Gen Z to go on ‘laundromat dates’. Couples say that this new idea of dating can give them both quality time AND save them the money they would normally spend on dinners out, movies, or other expensive dates.

The New York Post reported on a couple that said “We love going on laundromat dates, it’s where we catch up with one another, laugh, talk, people-watch. And we spoil ourselves with sweet treats while the machines are running.”

It TRULY does make sense. When you think about the amount of time it takes to do one load of laundry, it’s the perfect amount to get to know someone - while being productive!

Would you try a Laundromat Date? And what are some other cool date ideas?!





