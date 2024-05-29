Would you go on a 'laundromat date'?

Gen Z says heck yes.

Man using washing machine while woman walking in laundromat (Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot)

By Sam

Sitting at the laundromat can be BORING. That’s for sure. But what if we took that time to do something productive? Like...date?

There is a new trend with Gen Z to go on ‘laundromat dates’. Couples say that this new idea of dating can give them both quality time AND save them the money they would normally spend on dinners out, movies, or other expensive dates.

The New York Post reported on a couple that said “We love going on laundromat dates, it’s where we catch up with one another, laugh, talk, people-watch. And we spoil ourselves with sweet treats while the machines are running.”

It TRULY does make sense. When you think about the amount of time it takes to do one load of laundry, it’s the perfect amount to get to know someone - while being productive!

Would you try a Laundromat Date? And what are some other cool date ideas?!


©2024 Cox Media Group

Sam

Sam

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!