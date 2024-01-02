"Wonka" rings in the new year with $29.5 million box office weekend

Wonka sweetened its North American box office haul with an additional $22.7 million between Friday and Sunday, and is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 million for the long New Year's weekend. That brings the Timothée Chalamet-led movie's three-week domestic gross to $140.2 million and around $400 million worldwide.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom took second place, grabbing an $18.3 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $23.5 million from Friday through Monday, bringing its two-week domestic haul to $81.8 million and $250 million globally. The first Aquaman movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide, a figure the new film isn't expected to touch.

Third place belonged to Universal and Illumination's animated adventure Migration, which delivered $17 million between Friday and Sunday and is expected to earn $22 million over the long holiday weekend, bringing its two-week North American tally $59.1 million. Migration has earned $100 million worldwide.

The Color Purple landed in fourth place, taking in an estimated $11.7 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $14.8 million through Monday. Its domestic total now stands at $47.1 million.

Anyone but You, starring Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell, rounded out the top five, collecting $8.7 million for the three-day weekend and an estimated $11 million over the four-day. Its North American tally now stands at $27.1 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.