Willem Dafoe, Catherine O'Hara and more reportedly joining 'Beetlejuice 2'

A Goblin is reportedly joining the self-described "ghost with the most." The Hollywood Reporter says Willem Dafoe, recently seen reprising as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, will appear in Beetlejuice 2 for director Tim Burton.

As the trade reported, Burton's Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will lead the follow-up to the 1988 supernatural comedy classic, with Michael Keaton reprising as the titular human-haunting demon and Winona Ryder again playing Lydia Deetz, now a mom to Ortega's character.

THR also reports Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia's snobby mom in the original, will return for the movie, which will also star White House Plumbers lead Justin Theroux and The Matrix: Reloaded's Monica Bellucci.

The Warner Bros. film, co-produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B company, will be released September 6, 2024.

