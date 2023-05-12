Willem Dafoe, Catherine O'Hara and more reportedly joining 'Beetlejuice 2'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

A Goblin is reportedly joining the self-described "ghost with the most." The Hollywood Reporter says Willem Dafoe, recently seen reprising as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, will appear in Beetlejuice 2 for director Tim Burton.

As the trade reported, Burton's Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will lead the follow-up to the 1988 supernatural comedy classic, with Michael Keaton reprising as the titular human-haunting demon and Winona Ryder again playing Lydia Deetz, now a mom to Ortega's character.

THR also reports Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia's snobby mom in the original, will return for the movie, which will also star White House Plumbers lead Justin Theroux and The Matrix: Reloaded's Monica Bellucci.

The Warner Bros. film, co-produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B company, will be released September 6, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!