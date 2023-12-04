Will Smith gives update on 'I Am Legend' sequel: "We're really close, script just came in"

Will Smith says work on the long-awaited I Am Legend sequel is well underway.

During his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Smith gave an update about the film, which he stars in and produces alongside Michael B. Jordan.

"I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow," he said, per Variety, at one of the event's conversations. "We're really close, script just came in."

The actor delved into the storyline for I Am Legend 2, revealing it'll be a continuation of one of the two endings from the original 2007 film.

"You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this," he said. "But in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version."

Smith noted he can't say much more about the sequel right now; he did say that "Michael B. Jordan is in."

News of the remake surfaced back in 2022, with Deadline reporting Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson's 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, will reprise his role as writer and producer.

