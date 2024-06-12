Will Ferrell's son reveals how his dad embarrassed him at prom

Will Ferrell's son Magnus is sharing one of the ways his dad has embarrassed him over the years.

The 20-year-old singer shared a throwback snap earlier this week as part of a viral TikTok photo trend in which users jokingly "rate" things their parents and family members have done.

In Magnus' post, he shared an image of himself first with onscreen text that read, "Rating things my dad has done."

Then, in a second slide, he revealed a throwback photo of him with his dad, in which the Anchorman actor is seen wearing a medieval costume.

"Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom 10000/10," he wrote in the onscreen text.

He added in the caption, "true story."

In addition to Magnus, Will and his wife, Viveca Paulin, are also the parents of sons Mattias Paulin Ferrell, 17, and Axel Ferrell, 14. Over the years, all three sons have supported their dad at his various film premieres.

Over the weekend, Magnus and Axel stepped out with their dad at the Despicable Me 4 film premiere in New York City. And last year, all three of Will's sons supported him at the Barbie European film premiere in London.

