'Wicked' movie soundtrack makes history on 'Billboard' charts

David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Wicked is defying sales records left and right.

The soundtrack for the film debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it the all-time highest debut for a film adaptation of a stage musical.

It was blocked from the top spot by Kendrick Lamar's surprise album, GNX, which earned the singer his fifth consecutive #1 album.

The Wicked soundtrack also scored the top spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Soundtracks and Vinyl Albums charts.

Wicked released in theaters on Nov. 22 and became the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical at the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving weekend. It stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. By Sunday, Dec. 1, the movie had earned a total of $263.1 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

