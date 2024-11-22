'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' sneaks could predict new 'Barbenheimer' weekend

Universal Pictures - Paramount Pictures
By Stephen Iervolino

Two very different, very anticipated movies are headed into theaters Friday, and some prognosticators say it could lead to a new "Barbenheimer" box office bonanza.

Wicked and Gladiator II are Friday's big openers, and with both films getting strong reviews — and both with impressive sneak preview numbers — it's reminiscent of when Barbie and Oppenheimer's very different double bill led to a $235.5 million worldwide opening weekend in July 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter says Wicked made $11 million from showings on Thursday, but other special showings throughout the week bumped that take to $19.2 million in the U.S. before Friday's official opening day.

Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's follow-up to his 2000 Oscar winner, made $6.5 million in the U.S. ahead of Friday's opening day. Unlike Wicked, however, it opened up overseas first, and its global take already stands at nearly $99 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!