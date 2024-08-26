'What Not To Wear''s Clinton Kelly, Stacy London reunite for Prime Video's 'Wear Whatever The F You Want'

Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, the dynamic duo of stylists who starred in the hit TLC reality series What Not To Wear, are reuniting for an eight-episode "style transformation" series for Prime Video.

Wear Whatever The F You Want will be executive produced by and star the pair, who return to TV for "this new style transformation show, giving people the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want."

Prime Video adds, "Over the course of a couple of days, they will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime."

The show will get a rollout in 240 countries.

The pair shared in a joint statement, "The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society's norms — because there are no more norms!"

The fashionistas add, "However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it."

