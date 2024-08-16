Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Bad Monkey: Vince Vaughn is a detective in the brand-new comedy series.

Peacock
Bel-Air: The drama series that reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back for season 3.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily continues her search for love in part 1 of season 4 of the popular series.

The Union: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are high school sweethearts turned spies in the new film.

Prime Video
Jackpot!: California establishes a deadly game to win a multibillion-dollar lottery in the new action-comedy film.

Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars: Watch fan favorites from around the world compete on the reality series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

