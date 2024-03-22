Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock

Stormy: Stormy Daniels is telling her story on her own terms in this new documentary.

Apple TV+

Palm Royale: In the mood to laugh? Kristin Wiig leads a star-studded cast in this new comedy series.

Disney+

X-Men '97: The beloved show X-Men: The Animated Series is back with new episodes.

Netflix

3 Body Problem: The creators of Game of Thrones have made this brand new sci-fi thriller series.

Shirley: Regina King plays the first Black U.S. congresswoman and presidential candidate, Shirley Chisholm, in this new film.

Prime Video

Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new reimagining of the original Patrick Swayze film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.