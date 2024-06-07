Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
The Acolyte: Find out who has been killing Jedi in the two-episode premiere of the Star Wars series.

Hulu
Clipped: Watch the scandalous story about LA's other basketball team in the new limited series.

Perfect Days: Stream the film Japan entered for Best International Feature at this year's Academy Awards.

Max
Am I OK?: Dakota Johnson stars in the coming-of-age romance about coming out – all on your own timeline.

Netflix
Sweet Tooth: Watch the third and final season to see if the humans or the hybrids survive.

Hit Man: It boy Glen Powell is a professor who goes undercover in the new action-comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!