Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Stream all new episodes of the outrageous comedy series' third season.

Manifest: The end is calling -- watch part two of the final season to find out what happens to the passengers in the wake of the devastating volcanic fissure.

Hulu
Drag Me to Dinner: Successful drag queens from two teams battle it out to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, and drag-tastic dinner parties ever, with the goal of being crowned champion by three judgers, including the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris.

Max
Reality: Based on a true story, Sydney Sweeney stars as an intelligence contractor interrogated about the leak of a classified government document.

The Idol: The Weeknd stars as a cult leader helping a pop star remake her public image after she suffers a nervous breakdown on stage.

Prime Video
With Love: In season 2, Lily wrestles with her different romantic and career options.

Paramount+
iCarly: Find out if Carly and Freddie actually go from best friends to happy couple in season 3.

Happy streaming!

