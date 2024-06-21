Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Black Barbie: She's more than just a doll. Learn about how the first Black Barbie doll came to be in the Netflix documentary.

Trigger Warning: Jessica Alba is a trained Special Forces commando at odds with a violent gang in the new action film.

Prime Video
Federer: Twelve Final Days: Go behind the scenes of the last 12 days of Roger Federer's professional tennis career in the intimate documentary.

Hulu
Shoresy: The Letterkenny spin-off is back for even more ice hockey shenanigans in season 3.

Max
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple: Learn the full story behind the artist and activist in the music documentary.

AMC+
Orphan Black: Echoes: The Orphan Black story continues in the sequel series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    St. Pete Pride 2024

    2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!