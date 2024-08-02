Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

Futurama: Celebrate the sitcom's 25th anniversary with 10 new episodes for season 12.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: If you missed the film in theaters this year, you're in luck: you can now watch it at home.

Netflix

Unstable: Rob Lowe reteams with his son John Owen Lowe in season 2 of the comedy series.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: The bestselling book has been adapted into a new mystery series.

Apple TV+

Women in Blue: Learn the true story of Mexico's first female police force in the new series.

Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader: A vigilante fights crime in Gotham City in the new animated series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

