Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Futurama: Celebrate the sitcom's 25th anniversary with 10 new episodes for season 12.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: If you missed the film in theaters this year, you're in luck: you can now watch it at home.

Netflix
Unstable: Rob Lowe reteams with his son John Owen Lowe in season 2 of the comedy series.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: The bestselling book has been adapted into a new mystery series.

Apple TV+
Women in Blue: Learn the true story of Mexico's first female police force in the new series.

Prime Video
Batman: Caped Crusader: A vigilante fights crime in Gotham City in the new animated series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!