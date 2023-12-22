Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The long-awaited Percy Jackson TV series is finally here. You can watch the first 2 episodes now.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star: Go behind the scenes of one of the world's biggest boybands in the new docuseries.

What If...?: Comic book fans, look out for more of the animated Marvel TV series. Season two streams this week.

Netflix

Maestro: Check out Bradley Cooper's latest directorial effort. The music biopic is already gaining Oscar buzz this awards season.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Zack Snyder fans have a lot to look forward to. His latest film is now available to watch.

Peacock

Dr. Death: And, finally, check out season two of the true crime series based on the popular podcast.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

