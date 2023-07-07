Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid: Search inside the desert for an ancient tomb when you watch the new Netflix documentary film.

My Happy Marriage: Want to try out a wholesome new anime? The romantic series My Happy Marriage is just the thing for you.

The Lincoln Lawyer: The first season of The Lincoln Lawyer was a surprise hit for Netflix -- tune in to season 2 of the series about LA's hottest defense attorney.

The Out-Laws: If you're scared of your future in-laws, at least they've never robbed your workplace. That's what happens in the new comedy The Out-Laws, available to stream now.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer: Prepare for laughs as Tom delves into his "admiration" for Brad Pitt, the joys and challenges of raising his two sons, and the valuable life lessons gleaned from sharing gummies with his mother.

Hulu

The Ashley Madison Affair: Discover the untold story of Ashley Madison, dubbed "a business in the business of adultery," as a riveting new docuseries unveils the aftermath of the infamous site's hack and the shocking exposure of thousands of profiles of individuals seeking extramarital affairs.

Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire: Animation fans -- make sure to check out this anthology short film series that celebrates stories from Africa.

Paramount+

Big Nate: See how the beloved children's books come to life in season two of the Paramount+ series Big Nate.

Max

Last Call: When a Serial Killer stalked Queer New York: This four-part docuseries uncovers the harrowing tale of a predator targeting gay men in New York City, shedding light on the inherent biases within the criminal justice system and showcasing the LGBTQ+ community's relentless fight for justice and equality for queer crime victims.

Roku

The Next Black Millionaires: Watch as Black entrepreneurs receive mentorship, advice and a $100,000 grant to grow their businesses.

Happy streaming!

