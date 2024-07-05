Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Star Trek: Prodigy: The six outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission in season 2 of the animated series.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Eddie Murphy is back as Detective Axel Foley in the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop series.

The Imaginary: Try out the latest film from Studio Ponoc and director Yoshiyuki Momose, the acclaimed animator who worked on Spirited Away.

Disney+
Bluey: Watch the brand new minisodes of the beloved animated series to see what is up with everyone's favorite anthropomorphic dog family.

Hulu
Land of Tanabata: A university student with supernatural powers confronts a powerful threat in the new thriller series.

Prime Video
Space Cadet: Emma Roberts plays a party girl who gets into NASA's astronaut training program in the new film.

