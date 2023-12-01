Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
American Symphony: The new documentary follows musician Jon Batiste and his wife as she battles cancer.

Family Switch: All these years after 13 Going on 30Jennifer Garner stars in another body-swapping comedy. This time it's a Christmas movie!

May December: You have to watch this genre-bending film that's already getting Oscar buzz. It stars Julianne MooreNatalie Portman and Charles Melton.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: Your favorite agents are back for season 3, which is sure to be filled with all the signature twists and turns.

Max
BookieCharlie Sheen reteams with Chuck Lorre in the new comedy series.

Prime Video
Candy Cane Lane: Last but not least, you can get into the holiday spirit with Eddie Murphy's latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

