Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Alien: Earth: The sci-fi horror series is based on the Alien film franchise.

Prime Video
ButterflyDaniel Dae Kim stars in the spy thriller series. 

Netflix
Fixed: The adult animated comedy film follows a dog on his final hurrah. 

Movie theaters
Highest 2 LowestDenzel Washington stars in his frequent collaborator Spike Lee's latest film. 

Nobody 2Bob Odenkirk is a workaholic assassin going on a family vacation in the sequel film.

AmericanaSydney Sweeney stars alongside Halsey in the action comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

