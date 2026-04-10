Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Boys: The fifth and final season of the superhero satire series makes its debut.

Hulu
The Testaments: Watch the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale spinoff series.

HBO Max
Hacks: The Emmy-winning comedy series premieres the first episode of its final season.

HBO
Euphoria: The highly anticipated third season of the drama series starring Zendaya arrives.

Netflix
Big Mistakes: Dan Levy's latest TV show follows two siblings who accidentally fall into organized crime.

Movie theaters
You, Me & Tuscany: Watch Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page fall in love in this new romantic comedy.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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