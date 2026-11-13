Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: The third season of the fantasy series is set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films.

Hulu
Rivals: The second part of season 2 of the drama series debuts.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County: Jen Affleck moves from the original series to the first season of this spinoff based in Southern California.

Peacock
The Good Daughter: Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne star in the new suspenseful thriller series.

Apple TV
Being Heumann: This new film comes from the director of the Oscar-winning best picture CODA.

12 12 12: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan team up to star in the new heist drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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