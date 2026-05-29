Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage reprises his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse role in this new live-action series.

Hulu
Deli Boys: Season 2 of the comedy series arrives.

Apple TV
Star City: Watch the premiere of this new For All Mankind spinoff series.

Movie theaters
Backrooms: This original horror movie from director Kane Parsons arrives in theaters.

Pressure: Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott star in this drama film about the hours leading up to D-Day.

The Breadwinner: Comedian Nate Bargatze is married to Mandy Moore in the comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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