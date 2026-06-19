Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
I Will Find You: This thrilling new mystery series is the newest from Harlan Coben.

Voicemails for Isabelle: Rom-com queen Zoey Deutch stars in the new romance film.

HBO Max
House of the Dragon: The third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series premieres.

Apple TV
Sugar: Coin Farrell stars in season 2 of the series about a private eye navigating LA.

Movie theaters
Toy Story 5: Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang are back in the fifth installment of the classic Pixar animated movie franchise.

Leviticus: This buzzy horror film finds two teenage boys haunted by the person they desire most — each other.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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