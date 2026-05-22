Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War: This film based on the TV series stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst.

Apple TV
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson star in the new original series.

Netflix
The Boroughs: This new series comes from the executive producers of Stranger Things.

Ladies First: A man wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women in this new satire film.

Movie theaters
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: Pedro Pascal stars in the first theatrical Star Wars film in seven years.

I Love Boosters: Keke Palmer leads director Boots Riley's latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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