Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Rookie: See what challenges the crew take on in the season 8 premiere.

HBO Max
The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in his Emmy-winning role of Dr. Robby in season 2 of the beloved medical drama.

Industry: Watch the season 4 premiere of the drama series about working in finance.

Netflix
His & Hers: Tessa Thompson teams up with Jon Bernthal in the thrilling limited series.

Movie theaters
Greenland 2: Migration: Watch the sequel film starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin.

Primate: Head to the cinemas to see the horror film about a rabid chimpanzee.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

