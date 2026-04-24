Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
HBO
Half Man: The new show from the creator of Baby Reindeer makes its premiere.
Netflix
Running Point: Kate Hudson stars in season 2 of the comedy series from co-creator Mindy Kaling.
Stranger Things: Tales from '85: This animated series takes place between seasons 2 and 3 of the original show.
Apex: Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton star in this movie set in the Australian wilderness.
Prime Video
Kevin: Aubrey Plaza lends her voice to this new adult animated series about a cat.
Movie theaters
Michael: This music biopic tells the story of the King of Pop.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.