Watch trailer for Netflix's Western minseries, ﻿'American Primeval'

AMERICAN PRIMEVAL Courtesy of Netflix (Courtesy of Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 )
By Josh Johnson

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for its upcoming Western miniseries, American Primeval.

The show stars GLOW's Betty Gilpin as a mother on a journey with her son across the "harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West." The cast also includes Friday Night Lights' Taylor Kitsch, who plays a guide to Gilpin's character.

Filmmaker Peter Berg, who previously worked with Kitsch on FNL, will direct. The screenplay is by The Revenant cowriter Mark L. Smith.

American Primeval premieres Jan. 9.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

