Watch trailer for SZA's acting debut, 'One of Them Days,' with Keke Palmer

SZA and Keke Palmer are best friends and roommates in the trailer for their buddy comedy, One of Them Days, arriving in theaters Jan. 24.

The film captures them as their respective characters Dreux and Alyssa as they go to extremes to make back the rent money Alyssa's boyfriend has spent and avoid getting evicted. Some of the ways, as shown in their trailer, include donating blood and applying for a loan with their very low credit scores.

A production from Issa Rae, Palmer and their respective production companies, Hoorae and Big Boss, One of Them Days marks SZA's acting debut and the first feature directorial for Lawrence Lamont, according to Variety. Syreeta Singleton wrote the script, with Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams, Gabrielle Dennis, DomiNque Perry and more appearing as co-stars.

Other producers include Singleton, Deniese Davis for ColorCreative, Charles D. King for Macro Film Studios, James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Hoorae's Sara Diya Rastogi and Palmer's mother, Sharon.

The idea for the film came from Sony Pictures and Color Creatives CoCre lab for up-and-coming screenwriters, Variety reports.

