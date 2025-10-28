Watch Jamie Foxx go off on crowd after object is thrown at GloRilla during SKVLK FEST performance

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Jamie Foxx sings the national anthem of the United States of America before the welterweight unification championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx had zero patience for the crowd at SKVLK FEST after a disrespectful fan threw an object at GloRilla during her performance. The event is an annual Halloween/birthday party that Foxx’s daughter Anelise hosts at the Foxx residence in Thousand Oaks, just outside LA. Here’s the TMZ clip below.