Jamie Foxx had zero patience for the crowd at SKVLK FEST after a disrespectful fan threw an object at GloRilla during her performance. The event is an annual Halloween/birthday party that Foxx’s daughter Anelise hosts at the Foxx residence in Thousand Oaks, just outside LA. Here’s the TMZ clip below.
Watch Jamie Foxx go off on crowd after object is thrown at GloRilla during SKVLK FEST performance
