Watch Jamie Foxx go off on crowd after object is thrown at GloRilla during SKVLK FEST performance

Jamie Foxx Glorilla SKVLK FEST
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Jamie Foxx sings the national anthem of the United States of America before the welterweight unification championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

Jamie Foxx had zero patience for the crowd at SKVLK FEST after a disrespectful fan threw an object at GloRilla during her performance. The event is an annual Halloween/birthday party that Foxx’s daughter Anelise hosts at the Foxx residence in Thousand Oaks, just outside LA. Here’s the TMZ clip below.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!