Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial

Edward Berthelot/GC Images
By Katie Kindelan

Nearly one decade after Kim Kardashian survived a robbery in her Paris hotel room, eight defendants were found guilty of crimes linked to the robbery.

A panel of three judges and six jurors delivered the verdict in a Paris courtroom Friday, finding eight of the 10 defendants in the case guilty, while acquitting two others.

The defendants have 10 days to appeal the ruling.

Nine men and one woman were accused in connection with the robbery. Five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian's hotel suite and made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

Kardashian traveled to Paris to testify during the trial, telling the courtroom she thought was "going to die" during the robbery.

"I absolutely thought that I was going to die," the reality TV star and entrepreneur said in her May 13 testimony. "I kept telling them that I have babies, and that I needed to go home to my babies."

In her testimony, Kardashian said she was packing at about 3 a.m. during Paris fashion week in 2016 when "two men came into my room -- they were dressed as police officers." The men were leading the hotel's concierge, who was handcuffed, she told the court.

Kardashian told the judge she was tied up, gagged and thrown into a bathroom.

She testified that while she was still tied up in the bathroom, she managed to scoot over to the sink and get her hands free. With her feet still tied, she said she hopped downstairs, where her friend, Simone Harouche, helped untie her.

French authorities announced the arrests of the suspects in the robbery in January 2017.

The suspects have collectively been referred to as the "grandpa robber" — or "papys braqueurs" — because many of them are over the age of 60.

There were initially 12 defendants in this case, one of whom has since died. Another person cannot be tried due to their medical condition, according to French authorities.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

