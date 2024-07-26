Two versions of 'The Fall Guy' movie coming to Peacock in August

Universal Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

The Fall Guy, the Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt big-screen remake of the '80s show of the same name, is headed to Peacock on Aug. 30, times two.

The streaming service will make two versions of the movie available, both the theatrical cut and an extended edition that boasts 20 extra minutes of footage.

The movie has Gosling's veteran stuntman Colt Seavers returning to the movies after a near-deadly stunt to double for spoiled star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). But the job on the directorial debut of his former love interest Jody (Blunt) goes sideways when Tom goes missing.

Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham also stars in the film from director David Leitch, along with Everything Everywhere star Stephanie Hsu and Marvel movie veteran Winston Duke.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

