'Transformers One' turns sneak previews into $3.3 million

Ahead of its official opening September 20, the animated prequel film Transformers One revved up $3.3 million in sneak previews on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Deadline.

The Paramount Pictures release, which stars the voices of Chris Hemsworth as the voice of Orion Pax, the robot who will become Autobot leader Optimus Prime, and Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, who will become Optimus' nemesis, Megatron, could be on its way to a $40 million opening weekend, the trade speculates.

So far, the film has fans excited: As reported, a preview of footage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France ended with a standing ovation, and it's Certified Fresh by the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, at 88%.

Deadline also cites exit polling from Screen Engine/PostTrak from those who saw the movie early, and Transformers One earned 5 out of 5 stars and a 75% "definite" recommend.

Transformers One also stars the voices of Hemsworth's fellow Avenger Scarlett Johansson as the bot Elita-1, Steve Buscemi as the classic baddie Starscream, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

