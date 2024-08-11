Tom Cruise skydives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony in epic stunt

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

By Shafiq Najib

Tom Cruise is bringing the Olympics to Los Angeles in Hollywood style!

During the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the "Mission Impossible" star was seen rappelling down from the roof of Stade de France where the ceremony is being held on Sunday. The stunt took place after H.E.R. played the U.S. national anthem.

After he descended to the floor on a rope, the actor shook everyone's hands as he walked through the athletes in attendance at the stadium before rushing to the stage.

While on stage during the changeover ceremony, Cruise took the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnastics legend Simone Biles who appeared to be wearing a medical boot on her left leg.

Bass and Biles were called on stage earlier to represent the passing of the torch from the Paris Games to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Cruise pinned the flag onto his motorcycle before riding it into the streets of Paris. He was next seen getting onto a plane before the camera panned to a view of the city of Los Angeles.

Towards the end of the big reveal, Cruise was later seen standing in front of the iconic Hollywood sign that was redesigned with the five Olympic rings.

Michael Johnson was then assigned the flag as he ran through the city, before the camera arrived at a beach where the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre took over for a mini concert.

Among songs performed include "Can't Stop," "Birds of a Feather," and "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Sunday marked the end of 2024 Paris Olympics where Team USA closed out the event winning the most medals, with 126 in total.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

