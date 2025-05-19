Tom Cruise says he will make movies 'into my 100s': 'I will never stop'

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
By Angeline Jane Bernabe

Tom Cruise may be closing the book on the Mission: Impossible franchise, but the actor says he isn't finished making movies.

"I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s. Actually, I'm going to make them into my 100s," Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter at the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning premiere in New York City on Sunday night.

He continued, "I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I'm excited."

Cruise has starred in the Mission: Impossible franchise since the first film in 1996. The actor portrays Ethan Hunt, a highly skilled field agent and operative for the Impossible Missions Force, a secret government agency that handles dangerous and high-stakes missions.

The final installment in the series follows Hunt as he takes on "a new, and particularly formidable, enemy: an AI called 'The Entity,'" according to a description for the film.

Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Henry Czerny star alongside Cruise in the film.

Last week, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning had its world premiere in Cannes, France.

Looking back on his time with the iconic franchise, Cruise said at the New York premiere that "there's been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I've collaborated with — the crews, the people, the cultures that we've worked in, everything that I've learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect about filmmaking — and it's been exceptional."

He added, "I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make, and I love it," he said. "I just, I love making movies."

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters May 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

