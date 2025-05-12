'Thunderbolts*' strikes twice at the box office

Thunderbolts* strikes again at the box office, winning the second weekend in a row.

The Marvel superhero film, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, slipped 55% from its debut weekend, but still held the number one spot with $33.1 million. Following its opening, Marvel revealed the asterisk in the movie's title represents its unofficial title, The New Avengers.

The Michael B. Jordan vampire flick Sinners comes in second place with $21.1 million, bringing the movie's total box office gross to over $200 million.

Three new releases made the top 10 this week: the horror movie Clown in a Cornfield at number five with $3.65 million, the Kerry Washington thriller Shadow Force at number six with $2.015 million and action movie Fight or Flight at number seven with $2.001 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Thunderbolts* – $33.1 million

2. Sinners – $21.1 million

3. A Minecraft Movie – $7.95

4. The Accountant 2 – $6.1 million

5. Clown in a Cornfield – $3.65 million

6. Shadow Force – $2.015

7. Fight or Flight – $2.001 million

8. Until Dawn – $2 million

9. The Amateur – $1.1 million

10. The King of Kings – $680,656

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

