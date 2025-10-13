These are the 25 most followed country artists on TikTok Are you following these artists on TikTok?

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bailey Zimmerman performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

TikTok has been in the news a lot recently, so we thought it’d be a good time to look at who the 25 most followed Country artists are on TikTok.

The top 25 most followed country artists on TikTok

#25 - Megan Moroney - 2.7 Million Followers

Megan Moroney performs at 2025 CMA Music Fest (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

#24 - Mason Ramsey - 2.9 Million Followers

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Twisters" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Mason Ramsey attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Twisters" on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

#23 - Kelsea Ballerini - 2.9 Million Followers

Kelsea Ballerini (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

#22 - Blake Shelton - 2.9 Million Followers

2015 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: Musician Blake Shelton performs onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Kevin Winter)

#21 - Shania Twain - 2.9 Million Followers

PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Singer Shania Twain performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Kevin Winter)

#20 - Randy Travis - 3 Million Followers

GF Default - What You Need to Know: Randy Travis

#19 - Warren Zeiders - 3.1 Million Followers

Warren Zeiders - April 12, 2025 Warren Zeiders at Whitewater, April 12, 2025

#18 - Spencer Crandall - 3.2 Million Followers

CMT red carpet: Spencer Crandall attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center. (Hubert Vestil/WireImage)

#17 - Walker Hayes - 3.4 Million Followers

Walker Hayes 2023

#16 - Bailey Zimmerman - 3.5 Million Followers

Bailey Zimmerman (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

#15 - Zach Bryan - 3.5 Million Followers

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

#14 - Tim McGraw - 3.6 Million Followers

ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '23 Tim McGraw at Country Concert '23 (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

#13 - Lainey Wilson - 3.7 Million Followers

Lainey Wilson (Disney/Robby Klein)

#12 - Reba McEntire - 4.2 Million Followers

Reba McEntire (Art Streiber/NBC)

#11 - Dolly Parton - 4.2 Million Followers

Dolly Parton (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

#10 - Alexandra Kay - 4.3 Million Followers

Jelly Roll: The Beautifully Broken Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Alexandra Kay performs during Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken tour at Bridgestone Arena on November 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

#9 - Thomas Mac - 4.5 Million Followers

Thomas Mac

#8 - Luke Bryan - 4.9 Million Followers

Luke Bryan (Disney/Eric McCandless)

#7 - Kane Brown - 5.6 Million Followers

2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - April 29: Kane Brown performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

#6 - Morgan Wallen - 6.2 Million Followers

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

#5 - Luke Combs - 6.5 Million Followers

Luke Combs (Jon Morgan/CBS)

#4 - Jelly Roll - 9.7 Million Followers

Jelly Roll (ABC/Eric McCandless)

#3 - Cooper Allan - 11.4 Million Followers

ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '23 Cooper Alan at Country Concert '23 (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

#2 - Post Malone - 17.6 Million Followers

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone headline a very collaborative Country Music Association Awards

#1 - Tayler Holder - 19.3 Million Followers