These are the 10 most-viewed Bruce Springsteen music videos on YouTube With the movie “Deliver Me From Nowhere” being released on Friday, we are taking a look back at some of The Boss’s biggest music videos

Bruce Springsteen and Courteney Cox at the filming of the video for Dancing in the Dark on 6/27/84 in Minneapolis, Mn. in Various Locations, (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

Everyone knows about Courtney Cox making an appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” music video, but is that the most popular music video by The Boss?

Let’s take a look back at the 10 most-viewed music videos on YouTube by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.

#10 - Brilliant Disguise - 29 Million Views

#9 - Human Touch - 38 Million Views

#8 - Waitin’ On A Sunny Day - 60 Million Views

#7 - Glory Days - 61 Million Views

#6 - Born To Run - 62 Million Views

#5 - I’m On Fire - 78 Million Views

#4 - Born In The USA - 98 Million Views

#3 - Tougher Than The Rest - 205 Million Views

#2 - Streets Of Philadelphia - 225 Million Views

#1 - Dancing In The Dark - 459 Million Views

Bruce Springsteen and his career is trending this week with the release of the new movie all about Bruce and his start in music. Check out the trailer for “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” below.